River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Sunday evening…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Rock River near Joslin.

* Until Sunday evening.

* At 7:45 AM Wednesday the stage was 14.9 feet and slowly rising.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring.

* Forecast, Crest at 15.0 feet today. Fall below flood stage Sunday

evening.

* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson

addition.

&&