River Flood Warning until WED 2:54 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until WED 2:54 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Boone County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road
downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.
* until this afternoon.
* At 830 AM Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
this morning.
* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Lawrenceville Road and Epworth Road are
inundated. Boone-McHenry County Line Road threatened. Low-lying
areas are threatened in Belvidere Park.
