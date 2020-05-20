River Flood Warning until WED 2:54 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* until this afternoon.

* At 830 AM Wednesday the stage was 9.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

this morning.

* Impact…At 9.0 feet…Lawrenceville Road and Epworth Road are

inundated. Boone-McHenry County Line Road threatened. Low-lying

areas are threatened in Belvidere Park.

&&