River Flood Warning until THU 8:30 PM CDT

Last updated today at 2:11 pm
8:50 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Winnebago IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until Thursday evening.
* At 830 AM Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Thursday afternoon.

WREX Weather Team

