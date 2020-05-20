River Flood Advisory from WED 7:08 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Advisory from WED 7:08 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a
* Flood Advisory for
The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line
downstream to confluence with the Rock River.
* until Friday afternoon.
* At 600 PM Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.
* Action stage is 11.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.0 feet by early Thursday.
