River Flood Advisory from WED 7:08 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Winnebago County

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flood Advisory for

The Pecatonica River near Shirland, or from Winnebago County line

downstream to confluence with the Rock River.

* until Friday afternoon.

* At 600 PM Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet.

* Action stage is 11.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to near 11.0 feet by early Thursday.

&&