RAMP distributes PPE to people with disabilities in our community

ROCKFORD (WREX) — RAMP distributed needed PPE for people with disabilities in the Rockford area today.

RAMP promotes an accessible society to allow full participation from people with disabilities.

During the pandemic, RAMP helps people with disabilities get groceries, access needed medical supplies, and connect with medical resources.

"We have people that cannot leave their homes right now, are unable to go out and do the things that the rest of us might be able to do," Education and Advocacy Coordinator Eric Brown said,"so we're here to help full those gaps."

The non-profit provides youth education and advocacy, ramp building, employment help, and more to help people with disabilities in the northern Illinois community.

You can contact RAMP's Winnebago County office at 815-968-7467.