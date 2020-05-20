Pritzker: Bars and restaurants able to open for outdoor seating on May 29

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker announces bars and restaurants will be able to open for outdoor seating next week along with several other modifications during Phase 3 of the state's plan to reopen. For more: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced modifications to the state's Restore Illinois plan.



Gov. Pritzker announced bars and restaurants will be able to open for outdoor seating come May 29.

"Today, I'm announcing an additional option for bars and restaurants interested in resuming operations earlier: opening for outdoor seating when Phase 3 begins, likely for everyone just nine days from now," said Gov. Pritzker.

Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.

Municipalities are encouraged to help restaurants and bars expand their outdoor seating options.



Before, bars and restaurants had to wait until Phase 4 to reopen.



The announcement of the restaurants opening up is one of several modifications the governor announced on Wednesday.