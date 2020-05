ROCKFORD (WREX) — NASCAR is displaying the names of health care organizations on its cars during this week's races at Darlington Raceway, and OSF HealthCare is right above the door on one driver's car. The OSF HealthCare name is featured on the no. 8 car of Tyler Reddick, part of the Richard Childress Racing team.

The Toyota 500 is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on FS1, although rain could alter that plan.