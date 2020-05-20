 Skip to Content

Man, two juveniles arrested after high-speed chase ends in Winnebago cemetery

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a high speed chase started in Freeport and ended in a Winnebago cemetery.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office says officers were looking for a maroon Chevrolet Impala with Florida registration plates. Police say the vehicle was reported to have been involved in an incident in Freeport where someone displayed a gun.

Once officer located the vehicle, the vehicle refused to sped off, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says a pursuit then started for the vehicle. The vehicle reached speeds of 120 MPH at one point, according to the sheriff's office.

A short time later, police received a call about a crash near Calvary Cemetery. Officers located and arrested three people. Authorities say they also found a loaded gun in the vicinity of the arrests.

The sheriff's office says the driver, Norman Brown, 32, of Chicago was arrested for an outstanding warrant and aggravated fleeing. A 16 and 17-year-old were also arrested, but have since been released to their family's.

