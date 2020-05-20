Local Rockford ‘fairies’ spread joy to community members

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A group of local women started a new trend to spread joy to fellow community members.

"There's a lot of people in our local community that you don't realize are struggle during the stay-at-home order that we're all going through right now," Jennifer Rukus, one of the group's admin, said.

Women over the age of 21 who live in Boone, Winnebago, or Ogle Counties can join the Facebook group.

The Facebook group, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Fairies, has over 5,000 members.

Members 'sprinkle' each other with anything from small gift baskets, to entire meals, to homemade masks.