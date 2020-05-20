Large amount of rain could bring more mosquitoes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The large amount of rainfall could bring more mosquitoes to our area, that's according to Ted Burgess, an entomologist at Northern Illinois University.

Burgess says standing water is a good breeding ground for mosquitoes, but flowing water from rain could cause the area to not be usable for them. Burgess also adds that normal mosquito cycles are about to start.

People shouldn't be quick to jump to the conclusion that just because we got a bunch of heavy rain right now, [it] means that all of the mosquito activity we're about to see, that would naturally occur without tons of rain, is just kind of a natural cycle and not necessarily due to the rain," Burgess explains.

To protect yourself from mosquitoes, Burgess recommends emptying anything that holds water like pots and bird baths.