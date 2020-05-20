Judge denies Illinois business’ request for restraining order against the stay-at-home order

(WEEK) — A Sangamon County judge has denied a Peoria business owner's request for a temporary restraining order against Gov. JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.

The judge denied the request for Running Central, Inc., saying it does not outweigh the right to protect public health.

Adam White, owner of Running Central, filed the lawsuit on May 1, which included a request to have a restraining order placed on the governor's order for the business to operate since it is a non-essential company.

White's lawyers argued closing non-essential retail severely hurt his business and violated his constitutional rights.

His lawyers said the governor's emergency authority is only supposed to last 30 days.

The state argued that not only does the Governor have the ability to declare multiple disaster proclamations, but also that protecting public health takes priority over constitutionality.

"We're just gonna wait and sit on it for a couple of days, would not surprise me if we end up appealing, there's a handful a lot of other lawsuits going on in other areas. And we already know that judges, in said areas, have a different take on the statute," said White after the hearing.