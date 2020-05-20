Iowa lifts more restrictions: Bars, movie theaters to reopen by next week

(KWWL) — Iowa Governor Reynolds announced dates on when more businesses will be allowed to reopen.

Effective on Friday, May 23 these businesses will be allowed to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place:

movie theaters

zoos

aquariums

museums

wedding reception venues

Swimming pools for lap swimming and swimming lessons only

Next Thursday, May 28:

Bars and other establishments that serve alcohol will be allowed to reopen for indoor and outdoor seating at 50% capacity, following the same public health measures as restaurants.

Effective June 1, Iowa schools will be permitted to resume "school sponsored activities and learning." This will include high school baseball and softball activities. Reynolds mentioned she will talk more about school openings during tomorrow's press conference. She said she is working to develop a plan to bring youth sports back for this summer.

Reynolds will be working with the Department of Public Health over the next week to evaluate whether additional changes need to be made to her public health strategy.

Director of the Department of Natural Resources announced the reopening of all restrooms, showers and cabin in Iowa State Parks. Campgrounds will be open to all campers, but youth campgrounds will remain closed along with lodges, playgrounds and visitor centers.

"I believe that Iowans are willing to continue to do their part as well so that businesses and entertainment and activities can resume again, even if the rules of engagement are different for now," Reynolds said.