Illinois State Police: No one will be arrested, but urges businesses to comply

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Illinois State Police says it will not issue criminal misdemeanors to individuals for violations of Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order, but may issue citations to corporations, LLPs, and other business entities operating in violation.

Emergency rules filed last Friday by Gov. Pritzker codify opening a business in violation of his order as a violation of Illinois Department of Public Health regulations.

The rules allow businesses to be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine ranging anywhere from $75 to $2,500. Less than a year of jail time is also a possibility.

Pritzker's administration has come under fire from Republican lawmakers. House Republican Leader Jim Durkin called the rules a legal overreach and beyond the scope of the governor's authority.

A bipartisan oversight committee made up of legislators has the chance to review the new rules on Wednesday as lawmakers reconvene in Springfield. If the committee doesn't take action to reject the rules, they would remain in effect for 150 days.