Illinois reaches 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, 4,500 deaths

CHICAGO (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 2,388 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus along with 147 new deaths.



The new cases brings the state's total number of confirmed cases up to 100,418. The state's death toll is now at 4,525.

These numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.

The new cases and deaths comes on the same day as Governor Pritzker announcing he was repealing a new rule which was meant to provide an additional enforcement tool for high-risk businesses like bars, restaurants, salons and gyms that refuse to comply to the state's stay-at-home order.

