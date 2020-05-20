Illinois House GOP call for vote on ‘Restore Illinois’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Illinois House Republicans are calling for a vote on Gov. JB Pritzker's 'Restore Illinois' plan during this week's special session.



The lawmakers say Pritzker is ruling without input from the co-equal branch of government, leaving local leaders and business owners frustrated.

Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield) says he doesn't expect Democrats to allow a vote to change Pritzker's reopening plan.

"They're hearing from their constituents just like we're hearing from our constituents. And I'm sure they're getting an earful about the fact that they need to reopen," Butler said. "That's one of the reasons I think we'd really love to see an up-or-down vote on this.

Pritzker has previously mentioned the legislature doesn't have to review his plans. Butler feels this points of the "fallacy" of Pritzker's plans and he is truly ruling on his own. Other caucus members stress the General Assembly deserves a voice in the planning process.

"Roll up their sleeves and offer input"

"This is not a situation where we can continue forward without having meaningful engagement of the legislature," said Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria). "And I hope that every member of the General Assembly would want to roll up their sleeves and offer input onto a revised plan for how we move forward as a state."

Spain says 'Restore Illinois' is a devastating way to implement major policy. He says the plan could be in place for a year, as the final phase ends with a vaccine or other treatments for COVID-19 widely available to Illinoisans. Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) adds many business owners are "foaming at the mouth" to reopen safely and ask their lawmakers to speak for them.

"That's simply understood. One of the ways you do that is to have input on plans, on the 'Restore Illinois' plan," Brady explained. "It's amazing what can be done on behalf of the people when no one cares who gets the credit, but rolls up their sleeves and wants to work together to get something done for the people we all represent in the state."

"I think this assertion by the governor that we have to pick between saving lives and economic prosperity is absurd," said Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian). "We're a nation that put a man on the moon. I think we can figure out how to open businesses up and do it in a safe manner."