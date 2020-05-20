Illinois gyms, health clubs and fitness centers reopen on May 29

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — If you've been looking to get back to the gym, you'll be able to do it by the end of the month.



On Wednesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced several modifications to the state's reopen plan for Phase 3.



One of those modifications involves gyms, health clubs and fitness centers.



Starting on May 29, health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.

“We are by no means out of the woods, but directionally, things are getting better. And because of these advances, we are able to make some modifications to allow more activity during Phase 3 of our reopening plan Restore Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Our mission has always been to get people back to work, get students back to school and return to as much normalcy as possible without jeopardizing the health and safety of Illinoisans.”

In the coming days, the state and IDPH will be issuing formal industry-specific guidance, particularly around workplaces and childcare, for business owners and employees in these and other sectors.