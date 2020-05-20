Hononegah grad Staman finishes career with GLVC Paragon Award

INDIANAPOLIS (WREX) — University of Indianapolis diver Payton Staman earned the Great Lakes Valley Conference Paragon Award, finishing off a stellar career with a big honor. The award is presented annually to one male and one female student-athlete, based upon academic excellence, athletic ability and achievement, character and leadership. Staman, who shared the honor with Missouri S&T's DeShawn Jones, becomes just the second male student-athlete in school history to garner the prestigious honor.

The Hononegah grad and former state champion racked up 7 1st Team All-American honors, 5 GLVC event titles and 2 GLVC Diver of the Year nods during his career at UIndy. The engineering major also held a 3.92 GPA throughout his college career.