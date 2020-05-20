Mercyhealth staff receives free meals from two Rockford businesses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Aero Ale House and PMI Aerospace partnered to deliver 80 meals to Mercyhealth employees on Tuesday.

Meals went to workers in Mercyhealth's Emergency Department and ICU at both the Rockton and Riverside campuses.

PMI Aerospace President Jim Baker fed healthcare workers during the pandemic in honor of his friend Ron Ramos. Ramos, 52, passed away on May 9.

Ramos worked at Mercyhealth as the Central Supply Supervisor. He was a loyal customer, according to Baker.