First 80° day in over 230 days possible by the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — May has been a somewhat cool month, with temperatures for the most part remaining below average. The second half of the month flips the switch on the cooler pattern, as temperatures climb into the 80s.

Slow to warm:

It'll take a while to shake the cool and cloudy pattern that has been persistent over the last couple of days. Tuesday's high of 60° in Rockford came with misty and drizzly conditions, adding a bit of insult to injury if you spent any time outdoors.

Temperatures are going to climb into the middle to upper 60s Wednesday under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Wednesday looks a tad warmer, with highs in the middle to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. If clouds clear quickly enough, some locations could get into the lower 70s, but that's likely a bit too tall of an order to fulfill.

Models hint at some patchy areas of mist or drizzle, but this should be less widespread than what the area saw Tuesday. Easterly winds are going to again be on the blustery side, with gusts approaching 25 miles per hour at times.

Sunshine and warmer weather:

Thursday and Friday are both looking warmer than what the area has had since Monday. Temperatures both days climb into the lower to middle 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures gradually climb to near average by the second half of the week.

Both of those days are going to remain dry, but rain chances make a return just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

Heat brings storm chances:

As high temperatures approach the 80° mark for the first time this year, it is likely to bring a few storm chances to the area.

Saturday is looking to feature the threat for morning showers and storms before eventually tapering off for the afternoon. Highs near 80 give way to highs in the lower 80s by Sunday. If we see our first 80° day on Sunday, it would be the first time since October 1st, 2019. The 236-day stretch would be tied for the 5th latest 80° reading on record in Rockford.

As of Wednesday, it has been 232 days since our last 80° day. It could be right around the corner by Sunday afternoon.

The heat wouldn't be complete without storm chances, right? Sunday features the opportunity for thunderstorms, but specific details on timing are unclear this far out. If you have outdoor plans for the Memorial Day weekend, have an alternate plan just in case your plans get washed out and stay tuned to the forecast.