Federal aid available for local farmers hurt by economic downturn due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — American farmers are about to get a big boost from the federal government. The Department of Agriculture announces a new program to provide farmers with $16 billion in aid to make up for losses from the coronavirus.

Farmers are the backbone of our national, state, and local economies and the COVID-19 pandemic hit them extremely hard.

"The prices have dropped, it depends on what the commodity is, but the prices have dropped 30 to 40 percent," John Mitchell, the interim-President of Winnebago-Boone Farm Bureau, says.

Local dairy and grain farmer, Brent Pollard adds, "If we we're to sell any crops that we have in storage right now, we'd be selling them at a loss."

But help is on the way! Farmers will soon be able to apply for financial support through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, and it couldn't be coming at a better time for dairy farmers Mitchell and Pollard.

For several years, they say dairy prices have been down, but when restaurants closed and demand shifted to grocery stores, they say it caused huge impacts in the supply chain.

"Those businesses didn't need the milk because they couldn't move the cheese, so that caused some stress for some dairy farmers in northwest Illinois and southern Wisconsin because they were asked to dump milk," Pollard explains.

Pollard says he's essentially been in survival-mode for the past five years and 2020 was supposed to be the year he recovered some of his losses.

"We're scraping by," Pollard says.

He and Mitchell hope federal aid can help them bridge the gap. However, Mitchell adds that prices for corn and soybeans have fallen below the break-even threshold and those futures continue further into 2020.

"It's going to be a pretty bleak year if things don't improve by the time harvest rolls around," Mitchell says.

But both Mitchell and Pollard remain hopeful. As the saying goes they wouldn't be farmers if they weren't eternal optimists.

The Farm Service Agency, through the Department of Agriculture, will begin accepting applications on May 26. You can apply through your local USDA office.