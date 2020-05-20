Dry weather pattern keeps rain away until the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For the first time in 7 days, Rockford didn't measure any rainfall today. Look for that trend to continue for the rest of the week before rain returns this weekend.

Drying out:

Over 80% of this month's rainfall came within the last 7 days or so. We break that trend with dry conditions for the rest of the day, and for the rest of the week.

The jet stream is diverted far to the north this week, keeping high pressure and quieter weather in place for a few days.

Under the influence of high pressure, the weather remains partly cloudy and dry through Friday. Temperatures trend toward average, so conditions will feel like May again by Friday as well.

What does the warmer trend look like? Overnight, temperatures stay in the middle 50's, just like the last several nights in a row. A light breeze each night keeps the fog away. During the day, we should warm back up to 70 degrees Thursday afternoon, then the low 70's by Friday afternoon. By that point, we should be right on or near average.

Warmer, rainier weekend:

The weekend provides a little heat! For the first time since October 1st, we may see the 80's. That may take until Sunday, however. Saturday gets awfully close, with temperatures in the upper 70's. Starting Sunday, and possibly lasting through midweek next week, the low 80's stay in the forecast. This leads to warmer nights with lows near 60 degrees.

Temperatures won't be the only thing that may resemble early summer. Humidity will be a little higher, so you may notice the difference in moisture levels. Scattered showers and storms are likely as well.

It won't be rainy the whole time, but plan on scattered showers and storms from time to time this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday don't look to be a washout, but a few rounds of storms and downpours look likely, starting Saturday evening. Memorial Day may have some rain, but right now showers and storms look isolated and not as widespread. Remember- if you hear thunder, move indoors immediately.

Next week looks drier after Memorial Day, so there may be some recovery days coming next week after the weekend rainfall.