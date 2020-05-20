Daycares in Rockford prepare to open under new rules

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While some parents prepare to go back to work, daycares prepare to reopen and take care of their young children.

Daycares are getting ready for a warm welcome.

"We definitely are naturally a business that feels like family. We are such an extension of a family," said KinderCare District Leader Nancy Arvidson.

KinderCare has four facilities in Rockford. Two of those facilities are currently open for children of essential workers but soon, under new rules, KinderCare can open up to more parents.

"We ask that we have a primary parent who is the drop off and pick up person. Our classrooms are the areas that are the sanctuaries for our parents and teachers. Parents drop off at the front door and we escort the children to the classroom after we take their temperatures," said Arvidson.

Each classroom is limited to 10 children who will work with the same teacher the whole day.

"For a facility like on E. Riverside, typically it can have 140 children and we are looking at capacity of 80," said Arvidson.

Even at limited capacity, a safe place for children to go is a must for a community getting ready for phase three.

"It is so needed. From our standpoint where we need that income and on the parents that need to go back to work that don't have daycare right now. It's just a win-win if more of us could take more children," said Rockford Daycare Provider Anna Carlson.

The same safety practices apply to at-home daycare providers.

"For drop off time in the morning I make sure every kid has a different drop off and pick up time so that all the parents are not all together at the same time," said Carlson.

Anna Carlson is making sure the home is sanitary when the children are inside and when they leave.

"Anything the children touch, I have hand sanitizer and all of that," said Carlson.

Rounding up practices for a new normal so kids can do what they do best.