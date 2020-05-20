COVID-19 outbreak puts construction on Habitat for Humanity home on hold

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Every year, Guildford High school partners with Habitat for Humanity in Rockford to help build a home for a family in need.

But this year, the project was put on hold because of the stay-at-home order.

The future home owner, Candi, says the house is more than just a home.

"Moving to a knew house will be a new beginning for all of us," said Candi.

"The decision was made for us. There wasn't a point in which we could change the circumstances. If we could have, we would have," said Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Keri Asevedo.

The family was suppose to be in their house at the end of May.

So the organization is trying to raise money to help get the project up and running.

"It's been pretty emotionally exhausting for all of us, for our homeowners, for our family members, for our volunteers who are just waiting patiently to get back at helping habitat," said Asevedo.

The money will be used to buy the final materials needed to complete the home and to hire a sub-contractor.

"We still have to do our final plumbing, we have to do all of our final electrical, we have to do all of our HVAC," said Asevedo.

Even though there is still a list of things to do, Candi says she's waiting patiently for her dream home.

"I am anxious to get over there in that neighborhood to be around other people who are on a positive note," said Candi.

In total, the organization needs $25,000 to finish the project.

You can donate to the project by sending a check in the mail to the organization with the word "Guilford" on the check.

You can also donate to Habitat for Humanity's website or on the special donation page dedicated to the project.