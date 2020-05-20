City Market organizers prepare for unique market season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you plan on heading to Rockford City Market's first night of the 2020 season, organizers want you to prepare for a different market than you're used to.

First off, you need to remember a mask or face covering of some type. Market executive director Cathy McDermott says when the market reaches a certain capacity it will be a "one in, one out" setup to ensure space for social distancing.

"While the restrictions on COVID-19 are in place we're not allowed to have any live music, food, or drink consumption on site," says McDermott.

McDermott says vendors will be set up on one side of the street with a specific traffic flow in place. While there will be food trucks near entrances and exits, food vendors who prepare meals on site will not be allowed for the time being.

"There will be big gaps between the booths, there will be social distancing in place, the market will be more spread out," says McDermott.

McDermott says these are all efforts to make the market safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's going to be even safer than going to the grocery store because you're not going to be able to touch any of the products," says McDermott. "It will be set up in a way that it will be a no touch system, you'll tell them what you want, they'll bag it for you."

While the market may look different, McDermott says it will still allow the community to get out and buy from local vendors, potentially providing a lifeline to struggling businesses impacted by the pandemic.

"For local vendors having an outlet to sell their goods will be great because a lot of them have not been able to do that at all or on a limited basis."

McDermott says the market will end at 7:30 p.m. while these guidelines are in place. A list of vendors for the first month should be coming in the days.