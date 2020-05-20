Characters help Belvidere Family YMCA hand out food

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Several well-known characters stopped by Belvidere Wednesday to help those in need.

Belvidere Family YMCA held its daily food distribution at General Mills Park. The Y offers grab and go breakfast and lunch at the park for youth under 18 years old. BuzzBee and the Grinch were among those handing out food.

"We're meeting a need in the community," said Belvidere Family YMCA CEO Jen Jacky. "We're feeding people who are hungry. So that feels really good to us. Today, it's just a fun thing. I mean who doesn't love to see a little mascot out here waiving at everybody?"

The meals are offered Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. - noon at General Mills Park.