Blazer Foundation receives Distinguished Community Award

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Blazer Foundation received a 2020 Distinguished Community Award from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Rockford during its virtual convocation.

The foundation was established in 1986 to help people with mental or physical disabilities in Winnebago County and Northern Illinois. It supports local research and development initiatives, along with programs that support people with disabilities.

The foundation has directly benefited from the college of medicine. In 2016, the Blazer Foundation helped create a new research lab called the Regenerative Medicine and Disability Research Laboratory in the Department of Biomedical Sciences. The Blazer Foundation also was instrumental in establishing the Blazer Foundation of Rockford Nanomedicine Laboratory in January 2020. In these two research labs, researchers help make a better life for people with paraplegia, joint implants, diabetic retinopathy and other disabling conditions.

"It's more important the college of medicine keeps doing what it's doing," said Mark Blazer. "The award matters much less to met than knowing the research that they're doing and accomplishing because of the support."