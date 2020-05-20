 Skip to Content

Beloit woman leaves hospital after recovering from COVID-19

BELOIT (WREX) — Cheers rang out through Beloit Health System as a woman made her way out of the hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

Takeisha Walker, who has lived in Beloit her entire life, spent 28 days in the hospital.

The 42-year-old was greeted by her family Tuesday as hospital workers cheered her on as she left the hospital.

“I am humbled by the courage and compassion of our team members they are truly Health Care Heroes,” BHS President and CEO Tim McKevet said.

Walker is a mother of two daughters who are 17 and 14 years old.

