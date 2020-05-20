Apple and Google release new contact tracing software

(AP/WREX) — Apple and Google released long-awaited smartphone technology on Wednesday to automatically notify people if they were exposed to COVID-19.

Apple and Google announced the collaboration in early April.

"All of us at Apple and Google believe there has never been a more important moment to work together to solve one of the world’s most pressing problems," the press release said in April.

Apple and Google only created the technology to make an app possible. It's up to state and local governments to build and launch an app.

The companies said 22 countries and a number of U.S. states plan to build voluntary phone apps using their software.

Only three U.S. states publicly announced their intentions to use the software- Alabama, North Dakota and South Carolina.

Many states already tried to roll out their own phone apps or other contact tracing programs.

The software uses Bluetooth to detect when someone spent time near a user who later tests positive for COVID-19.

Contact-tracing apps are voluntary. It will be up to the user to download the app if they want to participate.