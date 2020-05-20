All Illinois state parks to reopen on May 29

COVID-19 UPDATE: Gov. Pritzker announces bars and restaurants will be able to open for outdoor seating next week along with several other modifications during Phase 3 of the state's plan to reopen. For more: https://wrex.com/coronavirus/ Posted by WREX-TV on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — If you've been wanting to get some fresh air at an Illinois state park, good news!



Starting on May 29, all Illinois State Parks will be opened!



Illinois Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement on Wednesday along with several other modifications to Phase 3 of the state's plan to reopen.



On May 1, the state opened several state parks up to limited services. But, starting on May 29, all state parks and concessions will be open.



Rock Cut State Park and Lowden State Park have both been open since the 1st of May.