11th resident at Symphony Northwoods facility dies from COVID-19

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Health Department is reporting another resident at the Symphony Northwoods long-term care facility has died from COVID-19.



This is the 11th resident to die at the facility, according to the health department.



According to the health department, 11 of the county's 15 COVID-19 deaths have been residents at the facility.



The health department also reported 10 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county up to 328.



Health officials say 153 people have recovered from the virus so far.