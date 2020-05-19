Winnebago County’s Chairman encouraged by regions progress toward slowing spread of COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Winnebago County Chairman Frank Haney says the region has done good work when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

"We are on track with our public health metrics," says Haney.

Haney says the region has increased its testing capacity and is keeping its positive test percentage under 20%. Which gives leaders confidence industries like restaurants, places of worship, and child care centers can reopen in some way without putting public health at risk.

"There would need to be a lot of social distancing measures a lot of safety precautions. This would need to involve industry experts along with public health experts."

Haney adds while he believes the stay at home order was needed to halt the virus's spread, it's creating some hardships of its own. While some people are surviving relatively unscathed others are battling extreme financial hardship or their health is compromised in a different way.

"You've seen an uptick in domestic violence, you've seen calls to mental health hotlines increasing and you're seeing this impact some people a little and other a lot."

Which is why he believes the area needs to slowly take steps toward a new normal.

"If the consumer doesn't feel safe they're not going to go. No matter how open you make things they drive what happens, the onus is on the restaurant owner, church leader, the daycare owner. That's why they've gotta work with public health folks."

The county will learn more details of the reopening plan on May 26th.