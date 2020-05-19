Winnebago County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 30 new cases over 24 hours

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Three Winnebago County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Winnebago County Health Department's daily COVID-19 report, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 44.

The data released for Tuesday, May 19, 2020, also shows 30 new cases of the virus in the county, bringing the total to 1,588. Four-hundred and sixteen people have recovered from the virus, according to the report.

The health department lists 20 areas of concern, which are congregate settings where the virus can spread at a rapid pace. In fact, congregate areas make up 65.9 percent of COVID-19 deaths, according to the report. The areas of concern range from the Winnebago County Jail to nursing homes, centers for people with disabilities and the Rockford Rescue Mission. You can read the full list of areas of concern here.

Of the 44 deaths in the county, half are people 80 years old and up. People aged 20 to 29 though, make up the most cases in the county.

Sharing a trend statewide, black residents in Winnebago County continue to be the race with the most cases in the county at 20 percent. Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said people of color often see a disparity when it comes to healthcare in the first place. The state said it's working on ways to address the race disparity, including more testing sites in communities of color.

The county begins to see signs of being on the other side of the pandemic, after county and Rockford leaders announced Monday that restaurants will be open to in-person dining starting June 1. Capacity rules and other guidelines have not yet been released.