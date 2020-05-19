Winnebago County Housing Authority to receive more funding

WINNEBAGO CO (WREX) — The Winnebago County Housing Authority received over $100,000 of federal funding.

“Access to reliable housing plays a critical role in our response to keep our communities healthy and safe," Congresswoman Cheri Bustos said.

Congresswoman Bustos announced the funding today as a result of the CARES Act.

The funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program.

The Section 811 Voucher Program develops and subsidizes rental housing. The program also provides supportive services for very low- and extremely low-income adults with disabilities.