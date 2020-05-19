This Day in Sports – May 19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On May 19, 2018, North Boone's baseball team made some school history. The Vikings defeated Byron in a 2-A Regional championship game, giving North Boone its first Regional title in 25 years.

Byron came back to tie the game in the bottom of the 7th inning to force extra innings. In the 8th inning, Nolan Zajac sent a chopper through the right side that scored Ben Maxey, giving North Boone the lead. They added five more runs that inning to pull away for a 13-7 victory in extra innings, and the celebration was on in Poplar Grove.

The Vikings lost a heartbreaker, 12-11, to Hall in the Sectional semifinals, but on this day two years ago, they made some program history with their first Regional title in a quarter of a century.