The end of the rain is in sight, while warmer weather arrives

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The stubborn rainy weather pattern finally moves out, giving us a breather for the rest of the week. The weekend may bring rain back to the area, but at least we get a short break.

Drier for now:

An upper-level low keeps clouds into midweek, but showers drift out with it tonight.

The upper-level low pressure keeping the drizzly weather in place finally shifts off east enough that showers won't keep popping up. Look for an end to the drizzly conditions early in the night, then drier weather late overnight. Temperatures stay in the 50's.

We may see a little more sunshine tomorrow, but the upper level low may be just close enough to keep some clouds overhead. Temperatures won't suffer quite as much. Wednesday should warm into the upper 60's by the afternoon. Winds remain a little breezy from the east.

High pressure drifts in through Friday and keeps the weather drier.

The weather doesn't change much through Friday. High pressure slides in and stays in place much like the upper level low did. We won't get completely sunny weather, but at least we see some sunshine and drier conditions.

Winds switch to out of the south, providing some warmer air. Combining that with the sunshine, temperatures warm back to average and into the middle 70's.

Wetter, warmer weekend:

By the holiday weekend, temperatures jump a little further and get into the 80's for the first time this year. This is about a month behind schedule, as we usually see our first 80 degree day in late April.

Regardless, the weather feels warm and a little humid this weekend. Partly cloudy weather is likely each day, along with a chance for showers and storms.

While not a washout, scattered showers and storms are likely this holiday weekend.

Saturday and Memorial Day have a lower chance for rain, so each of those days could end up mostly dry. Sunday, for now, has a higher chance for rain and a chance for a fairly soggy day. Thankfully, heavy rainfall looks to stay to our west, for now. That could still change, but we may avoid downpours which could lead to more flooding issues.

It's too early to say if severe weather may also come with the chance for storms. Either way, if you hear thunder, be sure to move indoors immediately and wait the storms out.