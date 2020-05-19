SwedishAmerican celebrates one year as a level three NICU

ROCKFORD (WREX)- SwedishAmerican reaches a milestone during the pandemic, one year as a level three NICU.

Swedes received level three perinatal status in May 2019, allowing the hospital to operate a NICU.

According to one nurse, the pandemic is impacting the NICU, nurses must now wear face shields, masks and be more cautious around patients.

"It's pretty much the same process," said Nurse Judie Highland. "I mean, there's no rush to get the babies out, there's no desire to keep them longer to protect them."

Highland says staff does try to educate new parents about the virus and the best way to protect their baby.