SupplyCore delivers 750,000 KN95 masks to Illinois

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford business has made a major delivery to the state's fight against the novel coronavirus.



SupplyCore Inc. announced they've delivered 750,000 KN95 masks and 100,000 safety glasses to the state of Illinois. SupplyCore has the PPE was procured from FDA-approved suppliers over the course of several weeks.

“Our mission to support our nation’s warfighters uniquely positions us to help our country in times of peace and crisis,” said Peter Provenzano, SupplyCore President & CEO. “During this incredible time of uncertainty, we appreciate and are grateful for the difficult and urgent work Governor Pritzker, Deputy Governor Mitchell, and the leadership and staff of Illinois Central Management Services (CMS) attended to. Business and government came together through a new supply chain to help the citizens of Illinois. We are proud to serve our home state.”

SupplyCore says they've also procured and delivered vital PPE for organizations and agencies within the City of Rockford and Winnebago County, Illinois. Additionally, SupplyCore has worked with municipalities and organizations across the country regarding their own requests for PPE.