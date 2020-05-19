Stockton names Leitzen new head football coach

STOCKTON (WREX) — At age 31, Matt Leitzen went back to school, while also volunteering to help coach Stockton football.

"Going back to school, commuting, driving to Platteville everyday to finish up my undergrad," Leitzen remembers. "Two hours in a car everyday, football was a release at that point. Getting home and being on the football field for 2-3 hours at night. I'm really grateful for that opportunity. That really got me in the door at West Carroll."

Leitzen coached the Thunder for five years, leading them to three playoff appearances. He played his high school ball for the legendary John O'Boyle, taking more than just football knowledge from the longtime Blackhawks coach.

"More importantly, it was all the life lessons," he said. "A lot of things you deal with in football help prepare you for life. Those are the things I hope I instill in my players.

"Coaching Stockton is something anybody that ever puts a helmet on and wants to get into education and coaching thinks about. It's hard not to want to roam the sidelines, the same sidelines you were on as a player and a lot of great coaches have been on. That's something Stockton's had a long history of, not just with coach O'Boyle."

Leitzen knows the tradition at Stockton. He won't be afraid to mix things up to help grow that tradition.

"I think something we've done in the past at West Carroll we were able to do a little bit of both in terms of running the ball and throwing the ball," Leitzen said. "Everybody up here knows Stockton football. It starts with the run. I have no intention of changing that but at the same time you have to take advantage of what you're given."

He's been given the keys to Stockton football, and he looks to take advantage and put a lot of points up on the home side of that scoreboard at John O'Boyle Field.