Rockford Police ‘violent crime reduction’ initiative leads to another 10 arrests, drugs and weapons seized

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is continuing its effort to crack down on violent crime in the city.



On Monday night, the Rockford Police Department conducted another evening of their Violent Crime Reduction initiative.



Police say they arrested 10 people and seized more than 310 grams of cannabis, approximately 50 grams of Fentanyl, more than 60 pills of MDMA (Ecstasy) and 5 guns along with ammunition.



Officers also say they seized more than $13,500 in the arrests.

Rockford Police started the Violent Crime Reduction initiative last week following a recent uptick in crime, which includes multiple deadly shootings.

Rockford Police say they aren't quite sure what's behind the spike in crime. However, Chief Dan O'Shea says he knows there's some disturbing trends among these criminals.

Here's more information on the arrests from Monday night:

Click here if you're reading this story on the 13 News App for more information.