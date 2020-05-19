Rockford leader says it’s time to stop the violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One local leader says she is tired of the uptick in violence in the Rockford.

NAACP Rockford Chapter President Rhonda Greer says it is important for people to band together and stand up against violence.

"It has to stop. This should be a time we are praying and loving on each other" said Greer.

She says stress from the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered people to make the wrong decisions.

"Within our world, a lot of people have been treated unfairly. But this is not a time the time to go out and commit violence, violent acts," said Greer.

Early in the outbreak, research from the Illinois Department of Public Health found African Americans are more likely to die or catch the virus because of disparities like lack of health care and the number of black Americans that are essential workers.

"We have this pandemic that is already taking us out. Now, within our community we are taking out each other over what? Words, gang colors?" said Greer.

She says another problem is some people are involved in street life or crowds where violence is a part of the culture.

"Talk to your loved ones. If you know they are involved, pull them off of the street. Get them involved in something at home that is going to make their home better," said Greer.

NAACP will be hosting a town hall zoom call on Saturday.

The organization says anyone can tune in on Facebook.