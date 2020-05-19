Rock County to end safer at home order on Thursday, businesses able to reopen

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WREX) — Businesses in Rock County, Wisconsin will be able to start reopening as soon as Thursday.



The Rock County Health Department announced they are expiring the county's safer at home order on Thursday, May 21 at 8 a.m. The order will be replaced the new phased guidance.



Businesses, such as bars and restaurants, will be able to reopen at 25 percent capacity.



Salons and hairdressers will be able to open as well, but won't allow walk-ins.



Here's the full plan: