 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated today at 4:31 pm
10:27 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Whiteside IL

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Whiteside County

…Flood Warning now in effect until Sunday…

The Flood Warning continues for
The Rock River near Joslin.
* Until Sunday.
* At 9:45 AM Tuesday the stage was 14.7 feet and rising.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring.
* Forecast, Rise to 15.0 feet Wednesday morning. Fall below flood
stage Sunday.
* Impact, At 15.0 feet, Water affects residences in the Thompson
addition.

&&

Author Profile Photo

WREX Weather Team

Related Articles

Skip to content