River Flood Warning until WED 9:24 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Boone County

…Observed flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

…Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity…

The Flood Warning continues for

The Kishwaukee River at Belvidere, or from County Line Road

downstream to confluence with South Branch Kishwaukee River.

* until Wednesday morning.

* At 530 AM Tuesday the stage was 10.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 10.6 feet by this

morning. The river will fall below flood stage early Wednesday.

* Impact…At 11.0 feet…Northwoods RV Resort is threatened in Garden

Prairie.

&&