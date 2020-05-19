River Flood Warning until THU 5:30 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until THU 5:30 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Winnebago County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Kishwaukee River near Perryville, or from Confluence with South
Branch Kishwaukee River downstream to the Rock River.
* until late Wednesday night.
* At 830 AM Tuesday the stage was 14.9 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by
Wednesday evening.
