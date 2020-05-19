Restaurant owners weigh options of re-opening restaurant dining

ROCKFORD (WREX) Restaurant owners in Rockford are weighing options of whether to open restaurant dining next month.

Winnebago County and Rockford city officials announced plans to let some restaurants re-opening dinning.

For Sushi Restaurant Owner Matt Idzikowski, it comes down to the guidelines officials say owners must follow.

He owns three restaurants and they all have been closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

"If they limit our occupancy to a very low number, like 25%, then we have to decide if that is financially feasible to open," said Idzikowski.

Officials haven't given restaurants any guidelines to reopening including how many customers they're allowed to have in their dining rooms or what steps they must take to prevent the virus from spreading.

Panino's Italian Restaurant co-owner Mary Ann Savitski, says spreading the virus is exactly what worries her about reopening.

"Safety comes first and until we feel comfortable with that, we probably will gradually open our doors," said Savitski.

Until then, both owners say they will wait to see what the city serves up before they dish out any food inside their restaurant.