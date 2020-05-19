Sentence made in 2017 robbery of Pueblo Meat and Produce

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Winnebago County judge sentenced Jamell Jackson, 38, to 15 years for aggravated robbery after he robbed Pueblo Meat and Produce in October 2017.

Police received a call about a robbery at the grocery store on October 7, 2017. When they arrived, police found a victim bleeding from his head. The victim was later treated at the hospital.

Following an investigation, authrotieis identified Jackson as a suspect. The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office charged him and a second suspect with robbery and weapons charges.