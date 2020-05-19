Pritzker: ‘I’m optimistic that we are falling from a peak’ of the virus, still issues caution

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he's "optimistic the state is falling from a peak," but is still issuing caution to residents.

"I am optimistic that we are falling from a peak; however, I want to point out that if you look at all the metrics, they're not all headed straight down. Some of them have sort of flattened, they're floating a little bit off their peak," said Gov. Pritzker. "You can see the line gradually headed in the right direction. It feels good. It's the right direction. But be clear that when you're looking at these metrics, a lot of them are affected by things that happened days ago, weeks ago. So as you watch them, what you're really seeing is a reflection of something that happened — an infection, perhaps, that happened two weeks ago. That's why it's hard to project forward when you look at a hospitalization number. But it is the best number, in my opinion ... for us to keep an eye on, in addition to, obviously, the positivity rate and capacity."

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, also weighed in.

"We're hoping that the data is showing that, that is where we're going. We may be heading downward now; again, with more and more days behind us," said Dr. Ezike.

The doctor followed up, saying the numbers are fluid and it takes more than a couple days to confirm a pattern.

"We are gonna know in a few more days to weeks if it's heading down."