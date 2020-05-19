 Skip to Content

Police chase on U.S. 20 ends at Winnebago cemetery

New
6:32 pm Crime, Top Stories

STEPHENSON/WINNEBAGO COUNTIES (WREX) — A police chase that began in Stephenson County has ended in Winnebago County.

Illinois State Police said the chase started near Freeport, went along U.S. 20 and ended at Cavalry Cemetery, where U.S. 20 splits into the highway and Business 20.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigating agency, according to ISP. 13 WREX has reached out to the sheriff's office and have not yet heard back.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

Related Articles

Skip to content