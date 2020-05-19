Police chase on U.S. 20 ends at Winnebago cemetery

STEPHENSON/WINNEBAGO COUNTIES (WREX) — A police chase that began in Stephenson County has ended in Winnebago County.

Illinois State Police said the chase started near Freeport, went along U.S. 20 and ended at Cavalry Cemetery, where U.S. 20 splits into the highway and Business 20.

The Stephenson County Sheriff's Office is the lead investigating agency, according to ISP. 13 WREX has reached out to the sheriff's office and have not yet heard back.