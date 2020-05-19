NIU receiving $7.4M from CARES Act, planning on in-person learning in the Fall

DEKALB, Ill. (WREX) — Northern Illinois University has announced how much money its received in federal funding along with its plans for the 2020 Fall semester.

CARES Act Funding

The school announced on Tuesday they're receiving $7.4 million in federal funding as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress.



The school says they are using this funding to support two initiatives for their students.



NIU CARES Grant

Undergraduate, graduate, and law school students who are seeking degrees from the university and were enrolled at least half time for the Spring 2020 term may qualify for an NIU CARES grant. NIU will use federal criteria to determine eligibility and will issue an $800 grant to students who have the greatest financial need, based on income information provided in the 2019 - 2020 FAFSA. Grants will be issued automatically; students will not need to apply for the funding.

NIU Student Emergency Fund

All degree-seeking students are eligible to apply for assistance from the NIU Student Emergency Fund (SEF), which was established to provide assistance to students who have been impacted by COVID-19 or whose circumstances have been exacerbated as a result of the pandemic.



The school says they'll use funds from the CARES Act to relaunch the SEF fund. These funds are designed to help students continue their education; therefore, they are reserved for students who are enrolled in summer or fall courses. The fund will open on a rolling schedule to accommodate students who have not previously received support. Here are important application dates to remember:



June 1 - Students who have NOT received any financial relief from the SEF can begin applying for assistance on June 1.



June 15 - Students who have received SOME financial relief from the SEF can begin applying for additional assistance on June 15. The maximum funding amount is $500. For example, if you already received $200 from the SEF, you may only be eligible to receive up to $300 in additional assistance.

2020 Fall Plans

On Tuesday, the school also announced plans for the 2020 Fall semester.



The school says the fall semester will look different, but its committed to making sure that it’s a "personalized, engaging and inclusive experience."

According to the school, schedules will likely include courses taught in-person, some courses taught online and some courses that combine those delivery methods. In-person classes will be kept smaller, and scheduled to allow for physical distancing and proper sanitation.

For students who plan on living on campus, the school is working to provide each student with an individual room for the 2020-21 academic year in residence halls that provide the best layouts for social distancing and student health.

