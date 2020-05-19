Local counties explain their different reopening plans

BELVIDERE (WREX) — While Winnebago County restaurants prepare to possibly open up early, other counties say reopening might have to wait.

"The cry of the business owners and they are saying, 'If it's okay for the big box, why would they not feel safe walking into our stores that might have five people in them,' and I have to totally agree with them," said Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller.

A localized phased reopening plan is in the works for June 1 for Freeport and the rest of Stephenson County.

"The plan that I have worked on would start out with 50 percent capacity for our restaurants and such and it also involves our movie theater, our bowling alley, day cares and churches as well," said Mayor Miller.

The mayor says the city and county aren't making this decision lightly.

"It's vital to get open as soon as we can and get them at their full capacity and still be able to stay in the guidelines of the governor's numbers because safety is important," said Mayor Miller.

Meanwhile Boone County is taking a different approach.

"We have to look at the data and we have to look at the science behind this because nobody wants to take two quick steps too quickly forward and than have to take 10 steps back," said Boone County Public Health Administrator Amanda Mehl.

The Boone County Health Department says it's not submitting a proposal to open early and is working hand-in-hand with local leaders to follow the governor's Restore Illinois plan.

The state's plan doesn't have restaurants reopening for at least another month. But the City of Belvidere says sticking to the governor's plan doesn't mean restricting business.

"The chamber has been having continuous conversations with local businesses on how to prepare for June 1 as we ease up on our restrictions and what precautions that need to be taken like having enough PPE in place for staff," said Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Grafton.

While COVID-19 has impacted every county in our area not every county will go down the same path toward recovery.

Boone County is launching a coronavirus information page where local information and resources will be available in one space. That website is expected to be up and running this week.